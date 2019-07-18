Poker Run this Sunday benefiting Children’s Home Society

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A special poker run this Sunday is raising money for kids in need at the Children’s Home Society in Sioux Falls. Many are victims of domestic violence, abuse and neglect.

The 11th Annual Those Guys ABATE Run for Children’s Home Society takes place this weekend. Those Guys President Dave Brende says he and his fellow motorcycle enthusiasts can’t wait to make a difference.

“You’re helping kids that need some help. They’re local and it’s a great way to help them out,” Brende said.

In the first 10 years of this event, Those Guys ABATE have raised over $100,000 just from the poker run alone.

That money helps kids who have been abused or abandoned. Rick Weber with Children’s Home recently said how important this funding can be for the organization.

“The staff that are working with the kids…our biggest expense is really the salaries of the staff and our greatest need is to have charitable support to fund the work,” Weber said.

500 bikers are expected to show up for the run. Sign up is from 11-1 at Cheap Shots at the Tea exit. “It keeps growing every year and now what’s happened is from what we’ve done, sponsors have stepped in. They’re kicking in money and it’s just grown every year,” Brende said.

This year also features a special cookie and lemonade stand provided by the kids at Children’s Home Society between 1 and 2.

“It’s a great day. There’s no other poker run that gives out what we give out. We got $4,200 in gift cards this year,” Brende said.

The poker run costs $10 per rider. Lunch will be provided by Marlin’s, Cheap Shots and the South Dakota Pork Producers.