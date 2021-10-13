POET holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new Solar Farm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today, POET held a ribbon cutting for its new Solar Farm.

It’s near the company’s offices in northern Sioux Falls — making it the largest onside solar farm in the city. POET pledged to achieve carbon neutrality and this farm will help power the company’s main headquarters.

“At Poet we’re always concerned about sustainability and this solar farm allows us to make a step into solar energy which is new to us and also we’re looking to build this technology for others as well,” POET founder and CEO, Jeff Broin, said.

When there is a surplus of energy, it will be put back out into the grid and used in local homes.