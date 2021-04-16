POET employees participate in early Earth Day clean up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Earth Day is next week but a group spent time today to focus on making an outdoor space a little bit better.
POET employees got together to clean up trash in Sioux Falls this afternoon. Over 90 POET team members spent time at Spencer Park south of Interstate 2-29 and north of the Big Sioux River.
“We’ve got over 90 team members who have all joined us here. We are going to get out and try to pick up some litter, pick up some trash and get the parks ready for the summer season. We are really trying to celebrate Earth Day by giving back to our community,” Director PR Jessica Sexe said.
In addition to biofuel, POET also makes animal feed.
Earth Day is April 22nd this year.