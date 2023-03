SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Brookings woman used a pocketknife to cut her husband in the neck and finger, Brookings Police said.

Patricia Merrival, 41, was arrested for aggravated domestic assault in the March 4 incident and for misdemeanor arrest warrants from Lawrence County and Pennington County.

The 29-year-old victim was transported to the local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The incident was reported at about 12:46 a.m. on Saturday, March 4.