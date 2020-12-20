Plymouth County officials discover body in burning vehicle near Westfield

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — Authorities in Plymouth County are investigating after a body was found inside a burning car late Friday night.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, a passerby called 911 around 11 p.m. after seeing a ditch on fire near 25133 Highway 12 south of Westfield, Iowa. Additional calls stated that there was a vehicle also on fire.

Upon arriving, first responders discovered there was a person in the vehicle.

Investigators determined the crash was a single-vehicle incident. Authorities say the vehicle was heading north on Highway 12 before it lost control, entered the ditch and hit a tree. The vehicle and the surrounding area were engulfed in flames. Police say the subject in the vehicle was dead.

Authorities say because of the intensity of the fire and the vehicle being engulfed, the victim could not be identified. Additionally, vehicle license information was not available.

Investigators have not yet identified the remains. The male victim was transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny, Iowa.