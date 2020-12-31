SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wednesday was another busy day for the Sioux Falls Street Department as crews work to clear yesterday’s snowfall.

This is a live look at the Sioux Falls snow alert tracker. The blue shows areas that have already been plowed, while the red indicates streets that are currently being plowed.

The city issued a snow alert and crews started in Zone 2 on Wednesday morning. Plows are expected to move into Zone 1 in the early overnight hours.

City officials want to remind you to not park on the street during the snow alert or you could get a ticket or be towed.