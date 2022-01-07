Plenty to do in Sioux Falls this weekend despite cold temperatures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Don’t let the cold temperatures stop you from getting out to enjoy the sunshine and fresh air! Whether you’re heading downtown to First Friday or to Frosty Frolics at Memorial Park, make sure you bundle up before heading outside.

It’s the new year’s first First Friday in downtown Sioux Falls today. That means there are all kinds of deals and specials happening at businesses in the downtown area.

The biggest event right now is the 9th Annual Downtown Burger Battle. Twenty-seven restaurants put their spin on the classic burger. You can eat and vote on all of them throughout the month.

After being closed the last few days due to the frigid cold, Great Bear is now reopened to skiing and snowboarding. The ski valley will also open up tubing at 4 p.m. Friday.

The first session of Lazer Tubing is Saturday from 9 – 11 p.m.

Today also starts Frosty Frolics in Sioux Falls. The event starts with music and activities at Memorial Park Ice Rink from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Other events throughout the weekend include ice fishing, winter yoga, snow shoeing and human foosball.

Frosty Frolics goes through Sunday.

As you head outside, make sure you stay up to date with the latest winter weather.