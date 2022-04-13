SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A number of projects are underway at one Sioux Falls college. From a new dorm, to the addition of a hockey program, Augustana University students have a lot to look forward to.

Construction work is well underway for a new residence hall at Augustana University. It will be ready to welcome students by the fall.

“I think with our undergraduate and graduate programs that are growing, with our enrollment that’s growing, we want to make sure the students come on and call this place home,” dean of students, Mark Blackburn said.

Two residence halls are also being renovated.

“The renovated Bergsaker Hall will be online for the fall semester, we will have Solberg, that’s another part of our renovation, will go offline end of May and we will start renovating that the entire year and that will come back on in the fall of 2023,” Blackburn said.

You’ll find another big project near the southeast corner of 33rd Street and Grange Avenue.

“We are really excited about the hockey facility, excavation, moving the dirt, is going to be starting in the next week or two depending on the weather,” CFO and Chief Executive Officer, Shannan Nelson said.

The hockey program will compete at the Division I level and will be the first of its kind in the state.

“Just the notoriety and recognition this is going to bring to the university, we are excited for what that means for Augustana,” Nelson said.

Fundraising is also underway for renovations at the Chapel of Reconciliation.

Part of the plan involves opening up the space and bringing in more natural light.

“The renovation will consist of enlarging our narthex area, our gathering space so people can linger longer,” campus pastor, Reverend Ann Rosendale said. “We will also add a multi-purpose room onto the north end of the chapel.”

That’s a $3.5 million project — work won’t begin until all the money is raised.

“We’ve had good momentum since we launched the campaign in winter,” Rosendale said.

About half the money is raised for the chapel renovations. Work is also underway on a new softball facility.