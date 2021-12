HUGHES COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Pierre woman charged with stealing money from an auto dealer has reached a plea deal with prosecutors in Hughes County.

30-year-old Courtney Hall has pleaded guilty to Embezzlement.

She faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

The Hughes County States Attorney says Hall used charge cards from Wegner Auto to buy personal things from Sam’s Club and Amazon.

She is set to be sentenced in February.