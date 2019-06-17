Local News

Plea deal: Probation in wildlife trafficking case

By:

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 08:24 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 08:24 AM CDT

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A Whitewood man accused of guiding illegal hunting trips on the Pine Ridge Reservation is expected to plead guilty to federal charges of wildlife trafficking.
    
A plea agreement says both the prosecution and defense will ask a judge to sentence Everett MacKaben Jr. to three years of probation. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service began investigating after receiving a tip from a tribal ranger.
    
Authorities say MacKaben had been paid to guide deer hunts on the reservation for several years without proper hunting licenses. He also prepared meat and did taxidermy in a cabin for his clients.
    
The deal also requires MacKaben to pay a $10,000 federal fine and nearly $27,000 in restitution to the Oglala Sioux.
 

