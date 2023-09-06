KYLE, S.D. (KELO) — A Kyle woman – charged with murdering her baby – has reached a plea deal with the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Court documents say 35-year-old Billie Jean Red Owl will admit to felony child abuse.

In exchange, a first-degree murder charge will be dropped.

Red Owl’s daughter was less than three months old when she died of dehydration in 2020.

According to court documents, the infant had no moisture in her eyes, her throat was dry “like sandpaper” and she had no saliva.

Red Owl wouldn’t take her baby to the doctor, so someone else called 911.

The day after her baby died, Red Owl tested positive for meth and other drugs.

When she is sentenced, Red Owl will face a maximum of 15 years in federal prison.