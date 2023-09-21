SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha County murder suspect has entered a plea.

51-year-old Lamont Walker pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter Thursday. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped several charges including murder, kidnapping and rape.

The case dates back to November of 2020. That’s when a Minnehaha County Deputy noticed a fire in a ditch just outside of Brandon. Nearby, they found 22-year-old Saivaughn Calstrom’s body.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Walker faces up to life in prison.