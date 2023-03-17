CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — A former day care worker accused of sexual contact with children at a Lincoln County day care has pleaded guilty.

It comes as part of a plea deal for Chris Phoumy; he pleaded guilty to six counts of sexual contact with children under the age of 16.

The alleged crimes were caught on camera in September 2022 at a newly opened day care in southern Sioux Falls. Court papers say day care staff and investigators discovered 10 different instances where Phoumy appeared to be touching children’s bottoms underneath their blankets. All six of the victims were three- and four-year-old children.

Monday is the second part of the plea agreement. KELOLAND’s Dan Santella was in the courtroom; look for updates to this story as new information is confirmed.

Phoumy also faces nine counts of sexual contact with children under 16 stem from incidents in Minnehaha County. Some of those alleged incidents were at a day care in April 2022, which was more than four months before the Lincoln County allegations surfaced.