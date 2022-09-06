SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former Sioux Falls Police officer plans to plead guilty to attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.

Court documents were filed Tuesday evening in the federal case against Luke Schauer. In exchange for that guilty plea, two other charges will be dropped including attempted production of child pornography.

Schauer was accused of sending explicit messages and pictures over Kik Messenger to an undercover agent posing as a 12-year-old girl earlier this year.

Schauer signed a factual basis statement admitting to sending the undercover agent comments about wanting to have sexual contact with the minor female.

That statement goes on to say that in February, Schauer suggested he could travel to meet the 12-year-old girl “for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity” while she was in Sioux City for a dance competition.

Police officials say Schauer was terminated from the department as soon as they learned about the investigation.

