SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than three weeks after the Sioux Falls tornadoes, one business is getting an idea of just how long the road to recovery could be.

Pizza Ranch on 41st Street posted an update on Facebook. According to the post, everything that can be salvaged in the restaurant has been pulled out and now crews will start cleaning up debris.

The restaurant will have to wait for roof repairs before starting on the inside.

It hopes to be back open by May or June.