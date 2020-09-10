Plaza 41 businesses recall night tornadoes touched down in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thursday marks one year since three tornadoes touched down in Sioux Falls. That late night storm left behind a trail of destruction in several parts of the city.

Businesses near 41st Street and Kiwanis were some of the hardest hit.

It’s a busy morning here at The Original Pancake House. It’s just one of the businesses damaged by last year’s tornadoes.

While employees are happy to be serving customers, the aftermath is something they won’t soon forget.

“We had water leaking in, the roof was caving in a little bit, but it was nothing compared to the businesses around us, so our owner came in and thought we’d be open in just a few weeks, little did we know it would be nine months,” general manager, Beth Cogley said.

The restaurant finally reopened in the middle of June. Server Tristan Chasing Hawk is glad it didn’t take longer.

“By the end of it we were all ready to come back, we wanted to work and be back in the Pancake House because we enjoy our customers here, we enjoy each other, I feel like this is my workplace family,” server, Tristan Chasing Hawk said.

Next door reconstruction work is still underway at Pizza Ranch before it can reopen.

“The tornado actually hit pretty much right above us here, and probably more in the back and that’s where it ripped off the roof,” owner 41st Street Pizza Ranch, Todd Pharis said.

A surveillance video shows the moment the tornado hit. Since then, the business has come a long way but there’s still a lot of work. Pharis says they hope the restaurant will be ready to welcome customers back soon.

“If we don’t have any material shortages, we will be open in 60 days, we are looking at November 9th, so we will see if there’s anything that isn’t available yet, but right around the first or mid November is when we are looking at opening,” Pharis said.

Pharis says the when the restaurant reopens, it will be bigger. They’ve added two more party rooms. He says all 110 employees are excited to come back to work and show everybody the new Pizza Ranch.