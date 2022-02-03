BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A new program is coming to the Children’s Museum of South Dakota starting today, for caregivers and children ages 0 to 2 years old.

The playgroup program is a collaboration between the Children’s Museum, Avera Behavioral Health and Tend Playspace + Coworking. The six week series allows caregivers to help their children play and learn fundamental skills while also interacting with others and learning about resources available to them in the community.

For the Buller family, they see these play dates as the perfect opportunity for their 10-month-old daughter Amelia to play with other children her age.

“I think just her interacting with other kids. Her learning how to play and sharing and just get the good feeling of like playing with other kids,” said Joey Buller, parent.

But, the program isn’t just for kids, it’s also a time for new parents to connect with resources.

“The neat thing about play is we learn through play. So being able to just have not only the content, but the materials available for parents and learning and where they can access those materials is really our goal,” said Nikki Eining, outpatient clinical therapist.

“Just how to play with them a little better, how to interact with other parents when we go to play dates and things like that and help me because this is my first kid, so I think it will just help us kind of grow a little bit more and learning about other kids too,” said Buller.

It’s about building community, even during a pandemic.

“Our main hope is that we just again help build and bridge those opportunities of community so really how do we help parents feel comfortable accessing the museum, accessing some ports through Avera Behavioral Health if that’s something that can support them, learning about resources available,” said Eining.

While enrollment for this session is full, if you are interested in participating in a future playgroup program, play contact the Children’s Museum.