SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the summer begins, several playgrounds will be remodeled throughout Sioux Falls.

Reconstruction of the playground at Linwood Park started today. Remodeling will start at Tomar, McCart and Laurel Oak Parks soon.

The shelters and green space will still be available to the public.

Please use caution when approaching the construction area. The remodel should be done by the end of July.