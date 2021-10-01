Platte woman killed in crash near Parkston

PARKSTON, S.D. (KELO) — The name of a 51-year-old woman killed in a two-vehicle crash has been released.

The Department of Public Safety says Terri Gunderson of Platte was a passenger in a vehicle hit by another one on South Dakota Highway 44. The preliminary investigation found a 2014 Chevrolet Cruz was westbound on the road when the driver failed to follow a curve in the road and the vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane, where it collided with the Mustang.

Gunderson was pronounced dead at the scene. The 59-year-old man driving the Mustang had serious, non-life threatening injuries.

The 19-year-old woman driving the Chevrolet Cruz also had to be taken to the hospital.

DPS officials say charges are pending against both drivers.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.