Platte Lake dam washes out road

PLATTE, S.D. (KELO) — Heavy rain and flooding has washed out roads near Lake Platte.

KELOLAND Viewer David Paul sent the newsroom photos and video of a washed out road with water running rapidly from the lake Thursday morning. Lake Platte is located just west of the town of Platte north of Highway 44.

Platte is one of many areas affected by flooding Thursday as more than a dozen schools have been canceled or delayed. Some areas have received more than 10 inches of rain in the past 48 hours.

