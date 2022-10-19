CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Courthouse in Canton is in need of more space and the county also wants to address the building’s many structural issues.

Wednesday evening, the commission held its second of seven public meetings to inform people about the new plans.

The old portion of the courthouse was built in the 1800s when the population of Lincoln County was around 1,600 people. Now according to the U.S. Census, that population is closing in on 70,000, making the county the third largest in South Dakota.

Recently, the need for a new facility has become a focal point for members of Lincoln County government.

From a lack of space to water leakage and a bat infestation, the Lincoln County Courthouse has seen better days.

“The supporting beams in the roof of the old courthouse are disintegrating, and we have a large number of leaks that occur every time there’s a rain storm,” said Robin Houwman, presiding judge for Minnehaha and Lincoln counties.

An annex was built onto the old courthouse in 2008, but officials say the court system’s space is still inadequate with only three courtrooms.

“What we’ve projected is within the next 10 years, Lincoln County is going to need and be utilizing on a consistent basic approximately eight court rooms. Those cases are getting pushed out sometimes for months because we don’t have the physical space for a judge to hear those cases,” Houwman said.

“The space that we have right now is not functional and not adequate for the needs of the judicial system, and we’re required to provide those things by statute,” Lincoln County commissioner chair Tiffani Landeen said.

There are a couple different options for growth presented by the Courthouse Improvement Committee, which you can see below.

Option one is known as the “Greenfield Site” and would be an entirely new facility just west of Canton housing the sheriff and everything for the court system. All other county government would stay in the current annex building. That cost is $83 million.

Option two would include demolishing the old courthouse building attached to the annex and constructing a new courthouse there, which comes with a price tag of $53 million. A jail would have to be built elsewhere in the future.

“I’m looking at it more as a strategic planning looking at the ‘Greenfield Site,’ although it is more expensive. I think in the long run though it would be more cost-effective and responsible to do that,” Landeen said.

Betty Otten from Tea is on the citizen’s committee that’s part of the Courthouse Improvement Committee.

“This space here at the courthouse is landlocked, so if they would go to remodel put all that money in here, there’s still no room to expand to a jail. So the citizen’s committee of that group is all on board and unanimous that we go out west and put that to good use and then have that space to grow,” she said.

A big question of Lincoln County residents is what will this cost me?

For the Greenfield site west of Canton, the estimated cost in taxes would be $50 per year per $100,000 of valuation.

To demolish and rebuild the courthouse at the current campus, that’s estimated at $32 per year per $100,000 of valuation.

You can find more information about the project, as well as a list of when and where the next meetings will be held on the Lincoln County Website.