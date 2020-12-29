Planning for a safe New Year’s Eve

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – While many are looking forward to putting 2020 behind us, there’s still much to look out for in terms of staying safe from COVID-19.

The countdown to the new year is on. Along with that, comes the desire to celebrate it with friends and family.

“It’s another one of those traditional gathering events and, in some ways, New Year’s Eve is riskier than some of the others,” Avera’s Vice President of Clinical Quality Dr. David Basel said.

Basel says it’s because people tend to socialize in large groups of friends over food and drink.

“Rather than close-knit family coming together like, say, maybe Christmas, New Year’s Eve tends to be a more social-friends type of get-together,” Basel said.

The CDC recommends the safest way to enjoy New Year’s safely is by celebrating with friends and family virtually.

“Even though people are talking a lot about how cases are declining, we’re not quite there yet, where you can just go out and have… your big New Year’s Eve party,” Epidemiologist Bonny Specker said.

Specker studies how and why epidemics like COVID-19 spread. She says, for those who still plan to go out, there are things you can do to cause the least amount of spread.

“The big things are: wearing a mask, social distancing, practicing good hygiene and, also, for this time of year especially to be aware of the ventilation wherever you are: if you’re outside your home. That’s become an issue,” Specker said.

​“We really recommend staying away from any place that is tightly packed, that is indoors, that is hard to keep six-eight feet away from each other. Places like that would definitely include some type of crowded bar situation,” Basel said.

While we’re only days away from the ball dropping on the new year, Basel and Specker say that now’s not the time to drop the ball on staying safe.

The CDC website has a list of ways that you can celebrate New Year’s Eve safely.