Planning a safe Christmas gathering

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — One week from tonight, people across KELOLAND will be gathering either virtually, or in-person, to celebrate Christmas Eve. COVID-19 will change many family get-togethers as a way to stop the spread.

Some Christmas traditions, like festive holiday lights, don’t change during the pandemic. But other traditions, like large family gatherings, are frowned upon by the CDC this year.

Family time follows the completion of Christmas shopping. But COVID-19 means many families may have to celebrate from a safe distance. So gatherings need to be shorter and smaller.

“The more people you have at one spot, the longer you have them there, the more likely that virus can spread to other people,” SDSU Epidemiologist Bonny Specker said.

According to the CDC, the safest way to celebrate is at home with the people you live with. People planning to travel for Christmas need to weigh important factors such as if people they’re visiting are at high-risk of COVID-19 complications and what travel restrictions are in effect at their destinations.

“There are a lot of states right now that have travel restrictions for residents of South Dakota because we are in substantial spread, so a lot of states require a two-week quarantine,” Specker said.

Celebrating Christmas virtually is another safe option.

“We did that over Thanksgiving, it was actually a lot of fun. We had a bread bake-off and I think people can have things like that over virtual modes, play games together, so I think you can still have a great holiday season, it just might not be the way it’s always been,” Specker said.

Limiting Christmas celebrating is a tough option for families, but medical experts say exercising cautions can be the best gift of all.

Not only should family gatherings be small, they need to be quieter. Shouting, especially without wearing a mask, can spread more of the virus.

The CDC also recommends getting a flu shot before Christmas, if you haven’t done so already. You can check out other CDC Christmas recommendations by clicking here