SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A small plane pilot deployed the plane’s parachute and was able to land successfully in a field after a mechanical failure Monday morning in Lake County near Ramona, the county sheriff’s office said.

The mechanical failure caused the Cirrus SR GTS’s engine to shut down and the pilot deployed the parachute, the sheriff’s office said.



A small plane used a parachute successfully land in Lake County on Monday. Photo courtesy of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The plane contained the pilot and two passengers and there were no injuries.

The incident was reported at about 6:36 a.m. Monday (Sept. 19).

The FAA has been notified and is continuing the investigation on its end.