Plane crashes south of Chamberlain

BRULE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A plane has crashed south of Chamberlain in a cornfield a short time ago, according to a jailer at the Brule County Jail.

Peter Knudson, spokesperson with the NTSB, tells KELOLAND News that there is a confirmed plane crash today in South Dakota, but he says unknown right now are the aircraft type, how many were on board and if there were any deaths. He says the NTSB, the FAA and local authorities are gathering info.

