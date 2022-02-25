SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — People in KELOLAND, planning home remodeling projects, are heading to the Sioux Falls Convention Center this weekend for the Sioux Empire Home Show.

Home improvements have become priorities for many families who’ve been spending more time at home during the pandemic. But supply chain and staffing issues will complicate many projects this spring and summer.

Marilynn Iversen just bought a home on the west side of Sioux Falls and is attending the Home Show for some leads on landscaping.

“I have a patio, a cement patio and I need to put some enclosures around it and I want to plant some flowers and shrubs and things,” Iversen said.

Home Show exhibitors say planning ahead is key for homeowners with many companies facing staffing shortages that contribute to a backlog of projects to finish.

“I mean, that’s kind of something people struggle with all over the place. But we’re very busy, some projects might go out a little ways, based on how much staff we have,” Frisbee Plumbing & Heating Marketing Director Rhonda Ims said.

Companies are also dealing with snarls in the supply chain that impact their inventory, stretching wait times even further.

“Our lead times normally run between four to six weeks. They’re anywhere between 12 to 22 weeks, so it’s drastically affected most of the window and door manufacturers across the country,” Pella Windows & Doors sales rep Kevin Boneschans said.

Pandemic-related inflation also means you may be paying more for your remodeling projects this year.

“There’s been a substantial increase, unfortunately just like we’re seeing across the board with everything, goods and services, so it has affected us greatly,” Boneschans said.

Visitors to the Home Show say they’re factoring-in price hikes and longer wait times for remodeling and landscaping projects this year. Place a premium on patience during a pandemic.

“It will be okay if it doesn’t get done, it doesn’t get done, you know,” Iversen said.

Many exhibitors are offering free estimates for people who attend the Home Show.

The event runs through Sunday.