Plain Speaking People preview for Friday night show in Lead

LEAD S.D. (KELO) — With the old Homestake Gold Mine, the town of Lead has a rich history. At this weekend’s Gold Camp Jubilee, you can learn all about it.

Lead, South Dakota is filled with stories, many of them historically unique to the Homestake Gold Mine. Today, 92 year old, Evelyn Murdy, is sharing her Homestake story.

“Pasties was a dish they could put in their buckets and take it down in the deep mines down in Cornwall and it became a standard dish in most of the mining communities,” Murdy said.

At a young age she helped cook pasties for miners. She continues to make them to this day.

“They are put in a dough and there’s meat potatoes sometimes turnips or rutabeggers,” They are their own thing and they’re delicious, you have to have them at least once a week,” Murdy said.

Evelyn is one of the speakers at Plain Speaking People. Producer, Kim Bartling, and her team go into communities to find neighbors and families to share their best stories.

“To me, this is at the core of what a great story should be, because they are real, with real people. I think in a world where right now I think we have so many stories that divide us, these are stories that bring us together, we recognize that in one another but yet there are things that we might not have known,” Bartling said.

There will be 8 speakers at the event on Friday night. Each of them get to speak for around 8 minutes about their personal experiences with Homestake’s mining.

“Whether they were making pasties or they were down in the trenches but telling that one great story to share not only with the entire community of the Greater Black Hills but as for me as a grandma, for their families to hear them and to tell their story in their own voice,” Bartling said.

The event is at 6 p.m. on July 5 as a part of the Gold Camp Jubilee July 4 celebration. They are also featuring local musician, Hank Harris, for their pre and post show.