Placing of beams to cause delays on 26th Street as construction continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Starting Monday, drivers that normally take 26th Street and Southeastern Avenue may want to find another route.

Crews will start setting the foundation for the north part of the river bridge. Semi trucks will pull onto the south bridge and stop. Cranes will then unload the truck. That should take 15 to 20 minutes per truck. The bike trail will remain open until the beam over the trail needs to be set. Crews will stop traffic on the trail until the beam is set.

Crews will also start laying pavement on the East side of 26th Street and North side of Southeastern Avenue.