Pizzas for Lebanon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls family wanted to help a country in need through something many people can stand behind — pizza.

Michael Sulaiman’s mother was born in Lebanon and lived there for 25 years. So in response to the explosion in Beirut, his family and some friends came together to make pizzas and desserts for people to pick up today.

Donations they get for the food will go to the Lebanon Red Cross.

“What’s challenging with Lebanon is that it was already going through a lot of economic hardship so there was a lot of unemployment, homelessness, a lot of people that had to resort to theft in response to that. Now with COVID going on and it starting to surge there, an explosion like this is not something that they really had the infrastructure or the government support to really respond,” Michael Sulaiman from Sioux Falls said.

Donations from the fundraiser reached over two thousand dollars. Sulaiman will also be a part of a live-stream jazz concert happening tomorrow night which will be another part of the fundraiser. The concert will take place from 6-7 pm.