Pittsburgh man arrested after firing gunshots in Southern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police arrested a 37-year-old Pittsburgh man Saturday night after firing gunshots near a strip mall parking lot in southern Sioux Falls.

According to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens, James Allen Miller, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is facing charges of possession of stolen property and having a firearm while intoxicated.

Clemens said two women noticed Miller in the Walmart parking lot on South Minnesota Avenue around 11:30 p.m. The women thought Miller was following another woman in the parking lot and when he noticed other two women were following him he changed his direction. He walked to a nearby strip mall and they heard two gunshots.

Police located Miller and found a stolen handgun with him. Police said the gun was stolen from Howard County, Iowa from an unlocked vehicle.

Miller told police he wasn’t following anyone, but police aren’t sure why he was in the parking lot.

Shell casings were found in the area.