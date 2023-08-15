PIPESTONE, MN (KELO) — The Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Morgan Nelson, age 40, was last seen by family the morning of Monday, August 14 when he left his residence in Jasper. He was without his cell phone and his destination or direction of travel was unknown.

Nelson is caucasian, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5’9″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. He currently has a goatee/beard. He is driving a maroon 2004 Ford F150 truck with Minnesota plate KSU034.

If you have seen Nelson or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office at 507-825-1100.