WHITE, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnesota man has been identified as the person killed in a crash Sunday evening east of White, South Dakota.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on 486th Avenue when the lead driver lost control going around a curve. A second motorcycle rear-ended the Harley. Both motorcycles came to a rest in the west ditch.

The second motorcycle, driven by 29-year-old Blake Edwin Olsen, of Pipestone, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The lead motorcyclist suffered minor injuries. Neither was wearing a helmet. Alcohol use is under investigation.

The South Dakota Highway continues to investigate the crash.