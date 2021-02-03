Pipestone County Medical Center to hold vaccination clinic

PIPESTONE, MINN. (KELO) — More people in southwest Minnesota will soon get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Pipestone County Medical Center is getting ready to hold its first vaccination clinic for some members of the public.

The healthcare provider found out from the Minnesota Department of Health earlier this week that it would be receiving 200 doses.

On Thursday people will be heading to Pipestone County Medical Center to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“All of our previous doses were allocated for Phase 1A, which in Minnesota is health care providers,” Pipestone County Medical Center Infection Control Employee Health Manager & Safety Coordinator Carmen Fey said.

But now Minnesotans 65 and older who were randomly selected from a list of those who pre-registered with the medical center can get the shot.

“It’s been such an emotional roller coaster finding out that we got 200 doses allocated to us on Monday, being able to set this up, knowing that the phone calls were made today and people who got selected were so excited. It’s been overwhelmingly joyful in a time of a year-long pandemic,” Pipestone County Medical Center Lead Pharmacist Kayla Thooft said.

People randomly selected for the public vaccination clinic will get their shot in the waiting area at Pipestone County Medical Center.

“We’re hoping as the vaccine becomes more available that we will be able to administer to as many patients who want it. Right now, it’s just kind of a waiting game, but everyone who was placed on the list will be on our list for the next time,” Thooft said.

For now being able to vaccinate some members of the general public is exciting for staff.

“It was a change of pace because a lot of the COVID calling and everything like that has been not as exciting and not as fun, but seeing people get excited about things, it was a change. It was a good way to fill your cup,” Fey said.

Pipestone County Medical Center will be using the Moderna vaccine Thursday.