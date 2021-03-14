Pipestone County Medical Center CEO discusses pandemic challenges, vaccination focus

PIPESTONE, MINN. (KELO) — Pipestone County Medical Center CEO Bradley Burris says health care workers have lasered in on COVID-19 over the past year.

“I think here what’s it’s done it’s kind of brought us together, the physicians and the staff on a common goal,” Pipestone County Medical Center CEO Bradley Burris said.

Burris says the early challenge of the pandemic was the changing guidance.

“CDC would come out with something; they’d change it the same day. MDH, Minnesota Department of Health, would come out with guidance and many times it would change rapidly, and that was kind of the nature of the beast at that point. The pandemic was young,” Burris said.

Now, the challenge has shifted to vaccinations.

“We still don’t know, other than a week to week basis, how many doses we’re going to get, what kind we’re going to get, when we’re going to get them and so that makes it a little challenging to plan,” Burris said.

But Burris is happy to see staff giving shots to patients.

Staff at Pipestone County Medical Center have administered more than 1,800 doses.

“This is really what our focus is now. Going forward, we want to see this through to the end, putting the teams together to sustain this effort until we can get through the pandemic,” Burris said.

Patient Dallas Roskamp now has his second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

“I want to be able to visit my grandkids,” Roskamp said.

Burris is urging anyone eligible to receive a vaccine, to do so.

“Right now we just want to get shots in arms,” Burris said.

Pipestone County Medical Center is one of several hospitals in KELOLAND to be named a top 100 critical access hospital by the Chartis Center for Rural Health.

Burris says it’s the sixth time the hospital has received the honor in the past eight years.

Click here to see other hospitals that made the list.