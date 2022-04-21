PIPESTONE COUNTY, Minn. (KELO) — A man was arrested after a deputy found postal packages of marijuana and ecstasy in his vehicle in Pipestone, Minnesota, on April 20, the Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office said.

Terrance Stephen Russell, 46 of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, was arrested after a deputy met him at a vehicle impound lot to release a vehicle. The vehicle had been impounded because of a narcotics investigation. The deputy smelled an overwhelming odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle Russell arrived in.

Law enforcement found 216.87 grams of marijuana material packaged in multiple containers, individually packaged pre-rolled marijuana joints, 4 grams of THC wax packaged in multiple containers, a postal package containing marijuana ready to be shipped outstate, and 126 ecstasy pills.

Russell was arrested for: