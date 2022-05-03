SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Commission is expected to consider a moratorium on new pipelines at its next meeting.

The moratorium would be aimed at giving the county more time to develop regulations for pipelines that carry hazardous gasses or liquids.

Commissioner Dean Karsky thinks the moratorium should be no more than a year.

“And why do we have a moratorium? It’s not just to have a moratorium, but to truly dig into the issues of hazardous pipelines and what are the setbacks that currently exist? Are they adequate? What are the depths of pipelines?” Minnehaha County Commissioner Dean Karsky said.

Commissioners will see a first draft of the moratorium at their next meeting on May 17th.