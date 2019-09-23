Pipe sales to stop at Pipestone National Monument

There’s a change coming at a national monument in southwest Minnesota.

You won’t be able to buy pipes at the Pipestone National Monument Visitor Center in the coming months.

Pipes are used for prayer in Native American cultures.



The pipestone that these ones are made out of is considered sacred.

Artist Travis Erickson has been working with pipestone for 40 years.



“I’m pretty sure my DNA is made out of this by now,” Travis Erickson said.



His pipes have been made available at the visitor center through the cultural demonstration program, which employs Native American carvers and craftspeople.



But soon, you won’t be able to find his pipes at the visitor center.



The decision comes after many years of consultation with 23 tribes that are traditionally associated with the monument because of their historic use of the quarries.



“Through that process we’ve come to understand that the decision to carry a pipe is a deep, personal, cultural, spiritual responsibility and that the National Park Service doesn’t have a role in that,” Pipestone National Monument Superintendent Lauren Blacik said.



Not all are in favor of stopping the sales of the pipes.



“There’s still people that are not happy about it,” Erickson said.



Erickson, a member of the Sisseton Wahpeton Dakota Nation, was upset himself at first, but he’s since accepted it.



“A good friend of mine once told me, ‘The only thing traditional in this world is change,’ and she’s right,” Erickson said.

But even in change, you’ll still find him practicing the craft that he picked up 40 years ago.

In a statement earlier this month, the chair of the Ihanktonwan Treaty Steering Committee, Faith Spotted Eagle, said, “We stand strong with the consensus of the tribes who also protect this sacred ground seen as the blood of our people.”

You can read the full statement here.

The cultural demonstration program will continue with added financial support from the National Park Service.



The Pipestone Indian Shrine Association, which operates the store, will open a second location downtown.



