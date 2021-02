SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- For the next five years, the Veteran’s Parkway project is looking to connect eastern Sioux Falls to Interstate 29.

On Monday, officials celebrated the completion for North Veteran’s Parkway. The project, first conceived as the “East Side Corridor” and first planned as “Highway 100” marked a milestone in December when Veteran’s Parkway officially opened to Interstate 90. When finished, the highway will stretch 17 miles from Interstate 90 in northeastern Sioux Falls to Interstate 29 in southwestern Sioux Falls. The first 8.5 miles are completed and the next 8.5 miles are scheduled for completion in 2026.