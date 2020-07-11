Pioneer Days cancelled in White, S.D.

WHITE, S.D. (KELO) – COVID-19 interrupting daily life and events has been one of the year’s biggest stories, and that has extended to White, South Dakota.

Pioneer Days has been around in White since 1980 but with just one week before the event, the decision to cancel shook the city.

Pioneer Days committee members say they knew from the beginning there was a chance the event could be cancelled if cases spiked in Brookings County. They also had extra safety measures planned and did less advertising in hopes of keeping it local.

The City of White made the decision to cancel the event due to COVID-19 resolutions already in place, and the Pioneer Days committee asked for a vote from the City Council for their input.

Friday night, a majority of the city council voted in favor of cancelling Pioneer Days this year.

“This is really endured by our community and a lot of people put effort in to the event. But in the end, our job as council persons and mayor and City of White is to protect the public health and safety. We might not get our event this year, but hopefully next year we can do something that’s twice as good and they can have plenty of city support for that,” Aspen Thorstenson, mayor of White said.

