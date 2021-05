PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO)– A Pine Ridge woman, accused of smashing the fingers of her victims with a rock in order to get opioids from their pain prescriptions, has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Frenchone One Horn is pleading guilty to health care fraud, fraudulently obtaining drugs and two counts of assault resulting in a serious injury.

According to the criminal indictment, three of her victims had fingers amputated because of their injuries.