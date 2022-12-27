PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — Heavy snow over the last two weeks is now affecting water access across the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Tuesday, Oglala Sioux Tribe President Frank Star Comes Out said that a water restriction would be in place through December 30.

“Due to heavy snow amounts across the service area, our department has been unable to access most of our stations to keep the water flowing like normal operations,” Star Comes Out said in a release.

Water restrictions will be in place for the following areas: Sharps Corner, Rockyford, Cuny Table, Red Shirt Table, Evergreen, Porcupine, KILI housing, Wounded Knee, Wolf Creek, Wolf Creek School, homes to the east of Pine Ridge, Slim Butte and the Prairie Winds Casino.