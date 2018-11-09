Pine Ridge Reservation Getting Street Addresses, Signs

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) - The Oglala Sioux Tribe is assigning 911 system street addresses to homes and installing hundreds of street signs across the Pine Ridge Reservation in southern South Dakota.



Tory Ferguson with the tribe's Public Safety Department said the goal is to have a system in place to enable police officers to respond to calls more quickly.



He says there are also other benefits, such as easier mailing. And he says officials also have an eye on what's happening in North Dakota, where residents needed identification with street addresses to vote in the general election.



That left tribes scrambling to get members proper IDs to ensure a strong Native American vote. The issue also is embroiled in two federal lawsuits against the state.



