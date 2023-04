SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge murder suspect has made two plea deals.

Dre Red Feather is accused of stabbing and killing Jered Kills Enemy last July.

According to federal court documents, he’ll plead guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon. In that case he faces a maximum of ten years in prison.

Red Feather is also accused of assaulting a federal officer last summer. Court documents say he’s also reached a plea deal in that case and faces up to eight years in prison.