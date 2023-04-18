RAPID CITY, S.D (KELO) — A judge has sentenced a Pine Ridge man to over a decade behind bars for two different charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 29-year Daniel Tobacco pleaded guilty to Brandishing a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence, and Assault of a Federal Officer.

He will serve 11 years and 9 months in federal prison.

Officials say that in September 2021, Tobacco got into a standoff with tribal and federal law enforcement at a home north of Pine Ridge. He fired a gun several times during the incident.

Authorities say Tobacco also pointed the gun at a tribal officer and squeezed the trigger as he was tased.