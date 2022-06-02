SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man will spend 10 years in federal prison after being convicted on two separate charges.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, 30-year-old Nikki Joshua James Coomes has been sentenced to federal prison, with 5 years of supervised release.

Officials say Coomes pleaded guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person and Conspiracy to Distribute a controlled substance.

Court documents say from June 2018 through 2021 Coomes got meth from multiple sources and distributed it from his home on the Pine Ridge Reservation.