SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man has been sentenced in a federal case involving the distribution and sale of methamphetamine across state lines.

Thomas Prado, 57, pleaded guilty to the charge of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in March. Last week, he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, 5 years supervised release, and must pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Authorities say that Prado obtained meth in California and mailed it to Pine Ridge and Rushville, Nebraska, sometimes transporting the drug himself from California. In South Dakota, Prado distributed the meth in the Pine Ridge area.