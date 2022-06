PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge, South Dakota man is facing up to 15 years in prison after being indicted by a federal grand jury on sexual abuse charges.

Court documents say 24-year-old McKinley Two Bulls-Hunter appeared before a U.S. Magistrate Judge on June 15 where he plead ‘not guilty’ to engaging in a sexual act with a minor female between April and July of 2021.

Two Bulls-Hunter was released on bond and his trial date has been set for August 23, 2022.