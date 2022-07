PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pennington County say a 35-year-old man has drowned at Pactola Reservoir.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says that Darrell Saucedo, of Pine Ridge, was swimming on Tuesday with family and started struggling. Saucedo was reportedly underwater for ten minutes before being rescued.

Medics performed CPR on Saucedo and were able to get a pulse, but the man later died at a hospital.