RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A jury has found a Pine Ridge man guilty of robbery and carjacking in two separate incidents.

Officials say that in August 2019, 36-year-old TJ Myore and another person showed guns to carjack a car from a man in Pine Ridge. Then in May 2021, they assaulted another man in order to steal his car.

He suffered a broken arm and cuts to his head and face.

The charges carry a sentence of up to life behind bars. A sentencing date has not been set.