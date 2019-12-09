Pine Ridge fire victims identified as father, adult son

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) – Relatives have identified two people found dead in a fire at their home near Pine Ridge as a father and his adult son.

Jackie Mousseaux says her 29-year-old brother, Jason Mousseaux, and her 64-year-old father, Ronald Mousseaux Jr., died when fire swept their trailer home a week ago.

Oglala Sioux Police Chief Robert Ecoffey says the trailer was totally engulfed by the time first responders arrived. Jackie Mousseaux says her dad and brother were always together and nearly made it out of the trailer before they were overcome on the back porch.

